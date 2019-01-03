Two new members of Utah’s D.C. delegation sworn in today, but one is getting all the attention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KSTU) — Mitt Romney and Ben McAdams, two men known in Utah as chief executives are now officially in positions where they share power in giant groups.

The former Salt Lake County Mayor is now a Democratic Congressman from Utah's 4th District. He was sworn in along with his 434 colleagues in the House of Representatives on Thursday morning, and he promptly voted against the woman who now leads his party in the House.

McAdams voted against California Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, following through on a campaign promise, but starting his career declaring his independence from his party's power brokers.

Republican Romney, former Massachusetts Governor, Olympic Chief, and CEO of Bain Capital, also set himself apart with criticism of fellow Republican President Donald Trump in an op-ed published the day before he took the oath.

That criticism continued to fuel debate through Thursday. A phalanx of cameras focused on Romney as Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office in a ceremonial event after the official swearing-in on the Senate Floor.

Romney promptly jetted out of D.C. to attend a grandchild's wedding.