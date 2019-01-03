× SWAT responding in Logan after suspects flee police, hide inside home

LOGAN, Utah — A SWAT team is responding in Logan Thursday morning after a call about an armed robbery led to a brief pursuit before two suspects hid inside a home.

Logan Police first tweeted about the incident around 8:20 a.m., asking residents to avoid the area of 600 North between 400 and 600 West.

Capt. Tyson Budge of the Logan City Police Department said officers were called around 4:30 a.m. on a report of an armed robbery.

Officers responded to the area of 700 South and 200 West and a brief pursuit ensued. Two suspects were taken into custody but two others fled into a home.

Police are awaiting search warrants to enter that home and have set up a containment in the area. A SWAT team is responding.

Police believe the suspects are connected to the home and it was not chosen at random, but they said there is a family inside.

No injuries have been reported.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.