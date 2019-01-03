Quick Beef and Potato Soup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 1/2 lbs. ground beef

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 small white or yellow onion, chopped

2 large carrots, peeled, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

3 garlic cloves, chopped

1 teaspoon dried basil

5-6 medium potatoes, cut into bite size pieces

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 cans (14.5 oz.) beef broth

2 cups milk

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded (optional)

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a Dutch oven or large soup pot over medium heat, add oil. Cook ground beef with salt and pepper until browned. Drain. Remove from pot. In the same Dutch oven or soup pot up to medium-high heat, add oil. Saute onion, carrots, celery, garlic, basil, salt and pepper, stirring frequently, for 6-7 minutes or until vegetables and garlic are slightly softened.

In another large pot, completely cover potatoes with water. Bring heat up to high. Boil for 12-15 minutes or until softened. Drain

Bring the Dutch oven or soup pot with the vegetables up to medium high; add cooked beef and potatoes to vegetable mixture. Stir in flour. Add the beef broth and milk. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low. Cook for 25-30 minutes. Serve in bowls with shredded cheese garnish, if using.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council