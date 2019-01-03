× Police seek suspect who vandalized several schools in Alpine School District

(KSTU) — The Alpine School District is working with local law enforcement to track down a male individual suspected of vandalizing seven different schools.

According to a press release, the suspect has mainly targeted school vending machines.

The school district was able to capture photos of the male suspect and are asking the public to help identify him.

Schools that have been vandalized include Skyride High School, American Fork High School, Pleasant Grove High School, Timpanogos High School, Lehi Junior High School, Pleasant Grove Junior High School and Shelley Elementary.