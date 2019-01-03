× Nintendo replaces stolen console for 6-year-old’s Christmas, Unified Police still seek theft suspects

MILLCREEK, Utah — The Unified Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect and a female suspect involved in a theft in December 2018.

On December 9, 2018, a couple had several items stolen from the trunk of their vehicle parked on Hill Drive in Millcreek.

One of the items was a Nintendo Switch, which police said the couple had been paying for on layaway for several months. The Nintendo Switch was meant to be a gift for the victim couple’s 6-year-old.

According to a statement from UPD, the department received a tip two days later that the Nintendo Switch had been returned to the Walmart in Taylorsville in exchange for cash.

Fortunately, the victim couple’s 6-year-old was still able to have a happy Christmas. According to UPD’s statement, the investigating detective contacted Nintendo and the company provided the family with a new console.

The suspects are still considered at large. Anyone with information is asked to contact UPD at 801-840-4000.