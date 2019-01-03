Michigan woman celebrates 100th birthday by going bowling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - A Michigan woman celebrated her 100th birthday last week - by going bowling.

Marie Dennie still bowls every week. She did take the sport up a little late in life though, after she was 70.

"I look forward to it every week," Dennie told WXMI. "I just can't wait."

Marie competes with a league at Westgate Bowl every Wednesday. She averages 120. Marie's son, Jerry, also bowls on the team. He joined when another member died seven years ago.

On her 100th birthday, she bowled with family. That day she scored a 131, 143 and 186.

Her secret to her longevity is more than just bowling. She says it is "God, coffee, chicken and fish, and laughing."