Man charged after plotting to set off pipe bombs around Salt Lake County on New Year’s Eve

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A West Jordan man has been charged with possession of explosive parts, a third-degree felony, after he plotted to set off pipe bombs around Salt Lake County on New Year’s Eve and later changed his mind.

Police arrested Rocky Andres Graczyk, 40, after a family member contacted police to report several concerns about Graczyk, court documents state.

According to the probable cause statement from Graczyk’s arrest, the family member told police Graczyk had recently been contacting him and other family members non-stop to ask for money to “buy guns and to get a job.”

The family member also said, according to the statement, that Graczyk had been making “radical statements” on social media about terrorist organizations.

On the same day the family member contacted police about his concerns, the family member also said Graczyk had sent him a photo of nine pipe bombs, accompanying messages that said “check it out. Already made. Ready to go.”

The photo, according to the probable cause statement, depicted four steel pipes with caps on each end and five CO2 cartridges.

The family member told police he asked Graczyk where the fuses for the bombs were and that Graczyk replied the fuses were arriving in the mail the next day and the bombs were “already filled up centerfire highly explosive,” followed with a plea, “don’t call the cops o.k.”

According to court documents, West Jordan police searched Graczyk’s trash, which Graczyk had placed on the curb for collection outside of his home in Salt Lake County. Inside the trash cans, court documents state police found two large containers of gunpowder, a receipt for CO2 cartridges and empty CO2 cartridges.

Detectives then executed a search warrant on Graczyk’s home, according to the probable cause statement, and located cannon fuses in the residence.

According to the probable cause statement, Graczyk admitted to police Post-Miranda that he had made the pipe bombs and sent the photo to the family member. Graczyk also admitted to filling the larger bombs with CO2 cartridges with gunpowder.

Court documents state Graczyk told police he had intended to set off bombs throughout the county in garbage cans on New Year’s Eve, but he later changed his mind.

There is a warrant out for Graczyk’s arrest and bail is set at $75,000.