JetBlue flight diverted to SLC due to unruly passenger

SALT LAKE CITY — A JetBlue flight from San Francisco to New York had to be diverted early Thursday morning to allow authorities to remove an unruly man from the flight.

Salt Lake City Police officers met the plane at the gate to escort the man around 12:30 a.m.

According to SLCPD, 53-year-old Brian Regan walked off the plane once the door opened, but he refused to comply with an officer’s commands and resisted arrest.

Police forced Regan to the ground and used a stun gun to get him to comply.

“While being placed in a police vehicle [Regan] spit on one of the officer’s faces,” a police watch log report states.

Regan was booked into jail on charges of assault on police officer, interfering with an arresting officer, disorderly conduct and intoxication.