5 Tips to become creative again from local children’s book author

January is International Creativity Month, and that's a great time for adults to get their creative on!

Parents may also want to help kids keep their creativity through growth years when kids are sometimes put down for expressing their wild ideas.

Tim Brown, author of the children's book 'What If You Ate A Taco' joined us with five tips.

Make it a safe environment to share ideas Don't kill ideas prematurely Be playful Challenge every assumption, every rule Play the "What If" game (where anything goes!)

You can find the book and more information at whatifbookseries.com.