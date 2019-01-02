What are your goals for 2019?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to setting goals for 2019, it may be best to reflect on 2018 first.

Henry Ammar, founder and CEO of Make It Happen.Life joined us with some of his best advice for goal-setting.

He says start with looking back at the past year -- what did you learn and what will you leave behind.

Then, get clear about what you want and understand where you are in the process (what are your fears, limiting beliefs and obstacles?)

At that point, you can set yourself up to win and stay focused!

Listen to Henry's Podcast: Making it Happen with Henry Ammar or visit www.henryammar.com for more information.