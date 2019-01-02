× West Jordan, Provo Police release videos informing public how quickly idling cars can be stolen

(KSTU) — West Jordan and Provo Police Departments both released videos Wednesday that show just how quickly a car can be stolen when it’s left idling in a driveway.

The West Jordan Police Department’s video is over a minute and the Provo Police department is just under a minute — plenty of time, as demonstrated, for an idling car to be stolen.

You can view the two videos below. If you’re still not convinced, you can check out this post from Utah Clean Cities for UCAIR, which debunks myths about idling, including the idea that idling is the most efficient way to warm up a vehicle.