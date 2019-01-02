Utah Valley Hospital set to open new patient tower

The 12-story, 12,000 square foot tower will house a number of hospital services including:
- Emergency Department
- Main entrance
- Valley Bistro
- Gift Shop
- Chapel
- Imaging
- Registration
- River Rock Café
- Surgery & Interventional Services (Operating Rooms, Cath & EP Labs, Gastroenterology (GI) Lab, Interventional Radiology)
- Neuro-Shock Trauma Intensive Care Unit and Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit
- All patient rooms excluding Women’s and Children’s departments
Intermountain Medical Center spokeswoman Janet Frank came to the FOX 13 Studio to give us a preview of the open house on January 12. Click here for more information.