Utah Valley Hospital set to open new patient tower

January 2, 2019

PROVO, Utah — Utah Valley Hospital is undergoing a major construction project to replace more than half of the building space on its campus, and the hospital is set to mark a major milestone with the opening of the Pedersen Patient Tower later this month.

The 12-story, 12,000 square foot tower will house a number of hospital services including:

  • Emergency Department
  • Main entrance
  • Valley Bistro
  • Gift Shop
  • Chapel
  • Imaging
  • Registration
  • River Rock Café
  • Surgery & Interventional Services (Operating Rooms, Cath & EP Labs, Gastroenterology (GI) Lab, Interventional Radiology)
  • Neuro-Shock Trauma Intensive Care Unit and Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit
  • All patient rooms excluding Women’s and Children’s departments

Intermountain Medical Center spokeswoman Janet Frank came to the FOX 13 Studio to give us a preview of the open house on January 12. Click here for more information.