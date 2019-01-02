Utah Valley Hospital set to open new patient tower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVO, Utah — Utah Valley Hospital is undergoing a major construction project to replace more than half of the building space on its campus, and the hospital is set to mark a major milestone with the opening of the Pedersen Patient Tower later this month.

The 12-story, 12,000 square foot tower will house a number of hospital services including:

Emergency Department

Main entrance

Valley Bistro

Gift Shop

Chapel

Imaging

Registration

River Rock Café

Surgery & Interventional Services (Operating Rooms, Cath & EP Labs, Gastroenterology (GI) Lab, Interventional Radiology)

Neuro-Shock Trauma Intensive Care Unit and Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit

All patient rooms excluding Women’s and Children’s departments

Intermountain Medical Center spokeswoman Janet Frank came to the FOX 13 Studio to give us a preview of the open house on January 12. Click here for more information.