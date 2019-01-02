× Tickets on sale for Midway Ice Castles opening January 5

SALT LAKE CITY — For eight years, the Midway Ice Castles have been a mainstay of Utah winter experiences.

This year, the attraction will open Saturday, January 5. Tickets are already on sale at icecastles.com.

General admission is $10.95 on weekdays and $15.95 on weekends. Tickets for children ages 4-11 cost $7.95 for weekdays and $9.95 for weekends.

If you’re planning to make a visit, the website advises wearing boots. The walking surface inside Ice Castles is made of crushed ice.

Utah music artist Alex Boye released a version of “Let it Go” in 2014, which was filmed at the Midway Ice Castle. You can see the video below: