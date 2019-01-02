Polar Plunge in Stansbury Park drops temperatures, raises funds for charitable cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's already pretty frigid this week, but some Utahns took things to the next level of chill with a polar plunge for a good cause.

Dozens gathered in Stansbury Park for the polar plunge, where outside temperatures were in the teens or low 20s Tuesday.

Fox 13 was there for the fun, and we bleeped the footage when necessary as participants reacted to the sudden temperature shift.

Sponsors say the funds raised by the event will help provide food, clothes and medical help through New Life Church's ministries.