New Year Makeup Maintenance: Sanitizing, Expiration Dates

Did you know your makeup products have expiration dates? And that you need to clean your products at certain times of the year? Beauty guru Muchacha Mary stopped by to share the following suggestions for maintaining a healthy makeup kit:

Set aside time to declutter and clean your makeup kit. When to toss certain makeup products and why (eye infections, etc) Wash brushes, how-to. Wipe down all grimy products with antibacterial wipes and spray down eyeshadows.

Invest in good products that will help simplify your makeup routine.

Find out more at www.muchachamary.com/blog

Instagram: MuchachaMary

email: MuchachaMary@gmail.com