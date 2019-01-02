‘Mystery illness’ after family cruise leads to permanent blindness for Missouri teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHVILLE, Mo. - A Missouri teenager is fighting a life-changing medical condition that has stumped doctors and caused permanent blindness, according to WDAF.

When Jordyn Walker returned from a family cruise last summer, she started experiencing stomach pain and bloody stools.

"It just went haywire from there. Everything started swelling," Walker told WDAF.

Doctors in North Carolina performed several tests and diagnosed her with a sinus infection. The 15-year-old eventually lost her sense of taste and smell, which led to multiple visits to a specialists back home in Kansas City.

"Everything came back normal," said Kendyll Walker, Jordyn's mom.

The family was told it was a "one in a million" episode and that it probably would never happen again. Two weeks before Christmas, 16 months after her initial ordeal, Jordyn's medical mystery returned with a vengeance.

"My whole face just turned purple and bruised and giant with blood," Jordyn said.

"It was terrifying to watch it happen all over again and knowing we couldn't do anything about it," Kendyll said.

Jordyn went to the emergency room at the University of Kansas Hospital where she was placed in pediatric intensive care. Doctors conducted additional tests and performed two surgeries to help reduce eye swelling.

However, doctors remain stumped.

"There are no answers. Nothing you can do," Kendyll said.

The teen does have one new diagnosis: permanent blindness.

"She won't get a chance to drive. Or see her sisters get married like she wants so much," Kendyll said.

The skilled archer and budding journalist knows things will never be quite the same. But Jordyn's outlook is determined and positive.

"I'm not going to let this stop me," Jordyn said.

The family's incredibly grateful for an outpouring of support.

"It makes you feel like you're not alone," Kendyll said.

Now they're hoping someone will find answers to finally help Jordyn heal.

"If anybody has any idea what this could possibly be or what type of testing she could go through to get an answer, so this doesn’t happen again, we would be immensely grateful," Kendyll said.

Jordyn now has an emergency kit to treat symptoms if they happen again, and her family is planning a trip to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota in hopes of getting some answers.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Jordyn and her family.