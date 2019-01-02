LDS church changes temple ceremony; faithful feminists will see revisions and additions as a ‘leap forward’

SALT LAKE CITY — Amid widespread reports of significant changes in Latter-day Saint temple rituals, the faith’s governing First Presidency issued a general statement Wednesday, explaining that alterations have been made many times in the past, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

From their beginnings in the 19th century to today, temple ceremonies “have been adjusted periodically, including language, methods of construction, communication, and record-keeping,” the three-member First Presidency said in a news release . “Prophets have taught that there will be no end to such adjustments as directed by the Lord to his servants.”

The statement, posted on the official website of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, offered no details about the current changes discussed all over social media.

Click here to read the full story from The Salt Lake Tribune and read the full statement from the LDS church below:

LDS church statement released January 2, 2019:

“Whenever the Lord has had a people on the earth who will obey His word, they have been commanded to build temples. Scriptures document patterns of temple worship from the times of Adam and Eve, Moses, Solomon, Nephi, and others.

With the restoration of the gospel in these latter days, temple worship has also been restored to bless the lives of people across the world and on the other side of the veil as well.

Over these many centuries, details associated with temple work have been adjusted periodically, including language, methods of construction, communication, and record-keeping. Prophets have taught that there will be no end to such adjustments as directed by the Lord to His servants.

A dedicated temple is the most holy of any place of worship on the earth. Its ordinances are sacred and are not discussed outside a holy temple.”