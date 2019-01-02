× LDS church announces new missions abroad, mission boundary realignments

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the locations for four new international mission zones and changes to the boundaries of 12 other mission zones.

The new missions will open in July in the following areas:

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Antigua, Guatemala

Limatambo, Peru

Antipolo, Philippines

The church will realign boundaries and merge them with adjoining missions for the following areas:

Posadas, Argentina

Irvine, California

Long Beach, California

Rancho Cucamonga, California

Halifax, Canada

Tallahassee, Florida

Macon, Georgia

Nampa, Idaho

Sendai, Japan

Daejon, Korea

Utica, New York

Chesapeake, Virginia

“Changes to mission boundaries occur regularly based on the needs and demands of each area around the world. This is particularly the case as the number of missionaries has leveled off after the change in ages for missionary service took effect in 2012. The number of missionaries initially surged to over 88,000 before receding to 65,000 missionaries today, as expected,” a statement from the LDS church said.