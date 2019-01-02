× La Verkin man charged with multiple felony sex crimes involving minor girl

LA VERKIN, Utah — A LaVerkin man has been formally charged with multiple felonies after he was accused of sexually abusing a girl over a span of nine years.

Police arrested 37-year-old Andrew Beagley Dockstader on December 18 after a 17-year-old girl disclosed a number of sexual assaults in an interview at the Washington County Children’s Justice Center in St. George.

Dockstader is accused of sexually abusing the girl beginning when she was eight years old, in various locations in La Verkin, Hurricane and Arizona.

“After further review by the Washington County Attorney’s Office, Andrew Dockstader was formally charged with 3 counts of 1st degree Felony rape, 1 count Forcible sodomy, 4 counts of Object Rape 1st Degree Felonies, and 6 counts of Forcible sexual abuse 2nd Degree Felonies,” a news release from the LaVerkin Police Department said.

Dockstader’s bail amount was set at $100,000, cash-only. He was booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility without incident.