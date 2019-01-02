× Jazz season ticket prices increase dramatically for 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — The Jazz sold out all of their season ticket and half-season ticket packages last year, so fans may not be surprised to learn ticket prices have gone up. However, they may be surprised by how much the prices have gone up.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that many of the ticket prices in the upper bowl nearly doubled from the 2018-19 season to the 2019-20 season.

Another change affecting ticket prices in the number of pricing tiers.

Jazz officials offered two reasons for the price increases – first, to bring Jazz tickets more in line with other sports experiences, and second, they got a hold of data that showed how much $6 tickets went for on a secondary market.

Read the full article from the Salt Lake Tribune here.