How automation can help you take control of your money

One of the easiest ways to make sure your money is going where it needs to go each paycheck is by automation.

David Sant, VP of Marketing at Cyprus Credit Union, joined us with some of that ways that you can begin to automate your finances and start taking control of your money.

Direct Deposit - this is one of the easiest ways to automate your finances. Instead of having to cash your paycheck, it's automatically deposited into your checking or savings each time you get paid. Once you have direct deposit set up, this will make it easier to automate the rest of your finances.

Bill Pay - there are several consequences to not paying your bills on time. First, you have to deal with fees and second late payments can affect your credit score. Third, you may have your credit card interest raised to the penalty rate. By setting up automatic bill pay, you can avoid these penalties and not have to worry about whether a bill was paid.

Retirement - if you have a work sponsored 401(k), you can set up money to be automatically deposited into your account every paycheck. Depending on the type of account you have, traditional or Roth, these contributions will either be taken out before or after tax. Check to see if your work has some type of match program so you can get the most out of your contributions.

Investments - you can also set deposits to go automatically into your investment accounts. Since every situation is different, it may be helpful to sit down with an investment adviser before starting any type of investment program.

For more information please visit: cypruscu.com.