× Person hit by FrontRunner train in Orem

OREM, Utah — Emergency units have responded in Orem, where a person is underneath a FrontRunnner train.

Carl Arky, a spokesman for the Utah Transit Authority, said the incident occurred around 8:40 a.m. near 1350 West and 900 South.

Arky said they are investigating the incident but believe it occurred at the nearby Orem Station and that the person walked in front of the train.

No details about the extent of the injuries, if any, were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.

UTA said riders should plan on delays.

FR Alert 8:35 am: In addition to previous delays, expect significant delays NB from Orem – SL Central due to a FR vs Person incident at Orem Station. — UTA (@RideUTA) January 2, 2019