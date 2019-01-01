× Truck catches fire in Kennecott copper mine Tuesday, prompting evacuations

HERRIMAN, Utah — A truck fire broke out in the Bingham Canyon Mine, which is operated by Kennecott, Tuesday afternoon, causing the mine to be evacuated, officials said.

According to Kyle Bennett, a spokesperson for Kennecott, a blast truck caught on fire around 2 p.m. in the middle of the mine. The truck was in an “active blasting pattern” in the mine, Bennett stated.

Due to the fact that explosives and other hazardous materials were in the mine, Bennett stated that as per protocol, personnel were evacuated to certain points, and mining operations were stopped as soon as the fire was reported.

No one was injured during the incident, Bennett said, and everyone who was evacuated was accounted for.

Miners were held at evacuation points and were allowed to leave once the area was determined to be safe, Bennett said. He said mining operations would most likely resume Wednesday.

Bennett said he was not sure what type of truck caught on fire, but it was not one of the larger trucks that are used to haul material.

This is a breaking news story. Additional updates will be posted as they become available.