Police identify skier killed after hitting tree at Brighton

Police have identified a man who died after colliding with a tree while skiing at Brighton Monday.

Unified Police identified the deceased Tuesday as 63-year-old Michael Rueckert of Utah.

Police said Rueckert was skiing when the fatal accident occurred. Witnesses told police the man “lost control when he avoided a stopped skier and went on to hit a tree.”

No further details about the crash were immediately available.