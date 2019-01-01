Police: Hit and run case in Layton turns into bizarre stabbing, possible attempted murder investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAYTON, Utah -- Layton police started their New Year with a bizarre twist on a hit and run case.

Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, a witness called to say they had seen someone hit a parked car on Main Street near 100 North. Police found the suspect’s car about two blocks away in the parking lot for the First National Bank at Gentile and Main. It was crashed into a fence, but the driver was gone.

While police were investigating the hit and run, they got a second call.

“An adult male has shown up to the hospital with a stab wound. The stab wounds were very severe. One was middle chest, the other was to I believe the right-hand side near a lung,” said Sergeant Todd Derrick with Layton City Police.

Before the stabbing victim was flown to the University of Utah hospital for surgery, he gave a description of the man who stabbed him.

Meanwhile, the officers investigating the hit and run found a man nearby covered in blood. He matched the description of the stabbing suspect.

“We started linking the hit and run as also the suspect that was involved with the stabbing at the hospital,” said Sgt. Derrick.

The man was arrested and could face attempted homicide charges. The man who was stabbed had surgery but is expected to survive.