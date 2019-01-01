× Police: Body of woman found near church in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Police in Ogden said a woman in her 40’s was found dead Tuesday morning, on a street near a church.

According to Lt. Will Farr with the Ogden City Police Department, the woman’s body was found at around 10 a.m. Tuesday on the 2500 block of Jefferson Ave.

Farr stated that the woman appeared to be in her 40’s. Her identity was not released by police officials at the time of this report.

There were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play, and the woman’s body was turned over to the medical examiner, Farr stated.

Additional details about the incident were not released by Farr.