Low temperatures expected to linger in Utah, with inversion setting into northern valleys as week progresses

(KSTU) -- Northern Utah saw frigid cold during New Year's Eve and New Year's day, and temperatures are expected to continue to be low, slowly warming up as the week progresses.

Wednesday morning could see lows around 10 degrees in the Salt Lake City area, with temperatures sinking into the single digits in mountainous regions.

High temperatures Wednesday were predicted to only reach around 25 degrees in the Salt Lake City area, and 39 degrees in St. George.

An inversion was predicted to set into Northern Utah Wednesday and throughout the rest of the week, trapping pollution in Northern Valleys and lowering air quality.

Northern Utah will slowly warm up as the week progresses, with high temperatures expected to be in the 30's with rain or snow expected on Saturday and Sunday.

