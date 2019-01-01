× Intermountain Healthcare, University of Utah welcome first babies born in Utah in 2019

OGDEN, Utah — Intermountain Healthcare welcomed the first baby to be born in one of their hospitals in 2018, a healthy baby girl named Evolet.

The hospital said in a press release Evolet was born on 12:21 a.m. on New Year’s Day at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden.

Evolet weighed five pounds, three ounces at the time of her birth. She was born to Sheryl Lopez and Brayan Figuerola of Salt Lake City.

The University of Utah also announced the first baby that was born at their hospital, on Tuesday at 12:38 a.m.

The baby girl was named Dezlynn, the university said in a press release.