Theater: Jimmy Osmond suffers stroke during performance in UK

BIRMINGHAM, England — Jimmy Osmond, the youngest member of the singing group The Osmonds, was hospitalized after suffering a stroke during a theatrical performance in the UK.

A spokesperson for Osmond confirmed with the Birmingham Hippodrome, a theater that Osmond was performing at, that on Dec. 27 the star was hospitalized after a performance of “Peter Pan,” having suffered a stroke.

“After pushing through the evening’s performance of Peter Pan at Birmingham Hippodrome, Jimmy Osmond was driven straight to hospital and diagnosed with a stroke,” the spokesperson said. “He is grateful for all the well wishes and will be taking time out in the new year.”

Jimmy Osmond was playing the role of Captain Hook in the Hippodrome’s “Peter Pan” production, the theater said. Darren Day, a theater and tv star was set to take over the role for Osmond.

Birmingham Hippodrome’s Artistic Director and Chief Executive, Fiona Allan, released the following statement:

“Everyone here at Birmingham Hippodrome has been deeply saddened to hear of Jimmy’s sudden illness. Jimmy loved being a part of the Hippodrome’s well-renowned panto, and his portrayal of Captain Hook was both dastardly and heartwarming. He won the adoration not just of our audiences, but also of all our staff – we all send Jimmy and his family very best wishes for a speedy recovery.”