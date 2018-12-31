× SLC Airport Police officially merges with SLCPD

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Airport Police are officially part of the Salt Lake City Police Department as of Monday.

The two departments had been managed separately prior to Monday, but the addition of the newly-formed Airport Bureau within SLCPD “will provide efficiencies in operations and broader capabilities to serve the residents and traveler, while offering continuity of service,” a Facebook post from SLC Police said.

Officers working for the Airport Bureau received new uniforms as part of the merger.

“We are excited to have the airport officers join our ranks; today is a big day!,” wrote Salt Lake Police Chief Mike Brown in the Facebook post.

