Police investigate incident in Ogden where man attempted to crawl into woman’s window

OGDEN, Utah — Police in Ogden are seeking an individual who allegedly tried to pop out a window screen and enter a woman’s residence.

Officials with the Ogden City Police Department confirmed that detectives were referred the case, and are working to identify the individual, who had his picture taken by the victim during the incident.

The victim stated she heard her a screen pop out of one of the windows at her residence.

When the woman looked outside, she said she saw the suspect reaching into the open window.

The victim said she lived by Weber State University, and urged members of the public to be on the lookout and to make sure their doors and windows are locked.

Anyone with information on the suspect can contact Ogden Police at (801) 395-8221.

A picture of the suspect can be seen below: