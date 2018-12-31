Northwestern beats U of U in Holiday Bowl 31-20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The University of Utah lost to Northwestern in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego Monday evening 31-20.

During the first quarter of the game, the Utes scored two touchdowns, leading Northwestern 14-0.

By the end of the second quarter, the Utes had secured a 17-point lead over Northwestern, ending the half 20-3.

Northwestern rallied during the second half of the game, taking the lead over the Utes 31-20 during the third quarter, and kept its lead throughout the rest of the game.