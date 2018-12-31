× High winds up to 55 mph bow along I-15 corridor in Davis County, could continue into Tuesday morning

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Strong gusts of wind along I-15 in Davis County Monday afternoon prompted multiple agencies to warn drivers of potential dangers.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said gusts of 30-50 mph could be seen from Ogden to Salt Lake City, and gusts of 50-65+ mph could be seen between Farmington and Centerville.

The winds were set to increase throughout Monday evening and could continue into Tuesday morning, NWS said.

Strong downslope winds will continue to impact portions of the Wasatch Front through tomorrow morning. Here's more info on where the strongest winds will be as well as their potential impacts. #utwx pic.twitter.com/emSLqloeiP — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) December 31, 2018

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office said blowing snow could limit visibility and result in a slick road. The sheriff’s office also warned the public to stay warm and prepare for possible power outages as Monday progressed.

High wind warning Bountiful and Farmington,Layton Bench, Weber Canyon. Winds 55 mph. Blowing snow may limit visibility and result in slick road, take caution, stay indoors if possible, conserve heat and prepare for safe ways to stay warm in a power outage. pic.twitter.com/a4zsgwzCyc — Davis County SO (@DavisCountySO) December 31, 2018

Keep up-to-date with the latest breaking news with the Fox 13 News &Weather app:

Click here to download on all iOS devices.

Click here to download on all Android operating systems.