High winds up to 55 mph bow along I-15 corridor in Davis County, could continue into Tuesday morning
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Strong gusts of wind along I-15 in Davis County Monday afternoon prompted multiple agencies to warn drivers of potential dangers.
The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said gusts of 30-50 mph could be seen from Ogden to Salt Lake City, and gusts of 50-65+ mph could be seen between Farmington and Centerville.
The winds were set to increase throughout Monday evening and could continue into Tuesday morning, NWS said.
The Davis County Sheriff’s Office said blowing snow could limit visibility and result in a slick road. The sheriff’s office also warned the public to stay warm and prepare for possible power outages as Monday progressed.
