Here’s how to generate your 2018 ‘Best Nine Instagram’ collage

(KSTU) — Now Instagram users can find out which nine photos received the most likes from followers in 2018.

The collage lets your followers see which posts got the most likes for the year.

Here’s how to make your own:

Go to 2018BestNine.com on your device and enter your Instagram username. The username must be public to work.

The site will create a collage of the top nine photos you’ve posted throughout the year that have received the most love.

The site also tells you how many pictures you’ve posted on Instagram and the total amount of likes you’ve gotten in 2018.

You can select “photo only version,” which leaves out the total stats for your 2018 posts. Or you can keep the original one to let your followers know.

Tap and hold on the picture to save it on your phone (it may require you to open the photo in new tab, then save). Now it’s all ready to be shared on your Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Also don’t forget to include the hashtag #2018BestNine in the caption to widen the audience for your collage.

