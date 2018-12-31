Head-on crash in Park City injures woman, impacts traffic headed to ski resorts

PARK CITY, Utah — A woman was seriously injured in a head-on crash in Park City Monday morning.

Around 7:20 a.m., a Jeep Cherokee was traveling northbound on State Road 224 at its intersection with Ute Boulevard, and a Subaru Crosstrek was southbound.

Police say the Jeep made a left turn in front of the Subaru and the two vehicles crashed head-on.

The female driver of the Subaru was transported to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. All other occupants of both vehicles signed medical releases on the scene.

Only one lane in each direction on SR-224 in the area remained open during the investigation and that heavily impacted the traffic to the ski resorts in the Park City Area.

Drivers faced a 45 minute delay while the scene was investigated and cleaned up. ​