First New Year’s Eve DUI blitz planned for Utah under state’s tough new .05 law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- As revelers plan to ring in the New Year, Utah's tough new DUI law -- the strictest in the nation -- is in effect.

The law went into effect at one minute after midnight Sunday morning.

It lowers the legal content of alcohol in bloodstream from .08 percent to .05 percent.

The Utah Highway Patrol will stage it's annual New Year's Eve DUI blitz Monday night, the first under the new law.

The blitz will begin at 9 p.m. at 5681 South and 320 West in Murray and go well into Tuesday morning.

Fox 13 is working with its news partner, The Salt Lake Tribune, to get out the word on six main points of the new law.

Enforcement tactics won't change. Personal alcohol limits can vary. Know your rights if you get pulled over. DUI arrests may not go up. Data will be tracked. Other states may join Utah in toughening up DUI laws.

The bottom line is if you plan to drink during the celebration of the New Year, do not get behind the steering wheel.

There are many options including taxis, Lyft, Uber and assigning someone to be a designated driver.