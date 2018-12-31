× Don’t drink and drive on New Year’s Eve: AAA has celebrator’s backs

(KSTU) — To help reduce cases of impaired driving on New Year’s Eve, AAA offers free ride services in Utah for both members and non-members.

If New Year’s Eve revelers find themselves in an unsafe situation, they can contact AAA and get a free tow and ride within 10 miles.

For Utah, the New Year’s Eve services go from 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

You can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246 for assistance unless otherwise noted.

