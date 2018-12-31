Crash at 700 North and Redwood Road requires the extrication of two people in small pickup truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Three people were injured, one critically, in a crash at 700 North and Redwood Road Monday morning.

Investigators say a blue pickup truck was on Redwood Road around 7:30 a.m. and attempted to make a turn onto 700 North.

The light had already changed and the silver SUV had the right-of-way, according to police.

The vehicles collided at a high rate of speed in the intersection.

Emergency crews had to extricate two people in the pickup truck and the driver was transported to a hospital with very serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

The passenger in the truck suffered minor injuries, and the SUV driver was walking around and appeared to be fine.

Investigators say neither impairment nor weather appear to be a factor in the crash, and say impatience or distraction were likely the cause.

They will determine if any citations will be given.