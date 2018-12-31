Arches and Canyonlands closed because there’s no money to plow roads, state stops funding other parks during shutdown

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Park Service has closed Arches National Park and Canyonlands National Park because of heavy snowfall and the ongoing federal government shutdown is not plowing roads.

In a post on Twitter, Arches National Park said conditions were unsafe.

On Monday, the state of Utah’s funding lapsed to keep Arches, Bryce Canyon and Zion national parks open during the ongoing government shutdown. The Utah Office of Tourism told FOX 13 it had no plans to keep the funding going.

“We think our efforts have helped to mitigate the potential downside of the shutdown,” said Jay Kinghorn, the associate director for the office.

The Zion Forever Project, a nonprofit interpretive group, said it would keep funding the visitors center through Jan. 5. The Bryce Canyon Natural History Association agreed to keep funding the visitors center and custodial services through Jan. 10.

Because Arches has much lower visitation this time of year, the decision was made to close the center, Kinghorn said. The National Park Service made a separate decision to close the park because of weather.

“Trails and roads continue to be open but there will be very limited or nonexistent ranger services,” he said.

The state was spending about $10,000 a day to fund visitors centers and custodial services. The Utah Office of Tourism said it has heard from Moab, Springdale and communities around Bryce Canyon that the visitation was still high despite the shutdown.