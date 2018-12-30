Winter weather to hit much of Utah Sunday afternoon and evening, bringing ‘burst’ of snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KSTU) -- Winter weather is set to hit much of Utah as it makes it way south from northern parts of the state Sunday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said the snow band would bring a "burst" of heavy weather into the Wasatch Front by the late afternoon.

The front is making its way into northern Utah early this afternoon, with the associated snow band moving through northwest Utah and approaching the Cache Valley. This band will move into the Wasatch Front by late afternoon, bringing a burst of heavy snow. #utwx pic.twitter.com/VhCBvECgkc — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) December 30, 2018

The front would not bring just snow, NWS said, but would also bring the coldest temperatures of the winter to much of Utah:

This front isn't just bringing snow, it will bring some of the coldest temperatures of the winter to start the new year. Here's our forecast. #utwx pic.twitter.com/rhPkLRQfHE — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) December 30, 2018

Keep up-to-date with the latest breaking news with the Fox 13 News &Weather app:

Click here to download on all iOS devices.

Click here to download on all Android operating systems.