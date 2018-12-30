Winter weather to hit much of Utah Sunday afternoon and evening, bringing ‘burst’ of snow

(KSTU) -- Winter weather is set to hit much of Utah as it makes it way south from northern parts of the state Sunday afternoon and evening.
The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said the snow band would bring a "burst" of heavy weather into the Wasatch Front by the late afternoon.
The front would not bring just snow, NWS said, but would also bring the coldest temperatures of the winter to much of Utah:
