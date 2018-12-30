Smith’s Food and Drug ‘Sunday Brunch’ features Baked Apple French Toast and Chilaquiles Verdes with Baked Tortilla Chips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week Fox 13's Amy Nay joined Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson for "Sunday Brunch."

Chef Jeff makes Chilaquiles Verdes with Baked Tortilla Chips and Baked Apple French Toast.

Chilaquiles Verdes with Baked Tortilla Chips

Ingredients

1 ½ lb. tomatillos, halved For the chips

1 jalapeno, halved and seeds removed 16 corn tortillas

½ c. chopped onion 2 tbsp. olive oil

½ bunch cilantro 1 tsp kosher salt

¼ c. lime juice

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

2 tbsp. canola oil

½ tsp. salt

Optional Toppings

4 fried eggs

1 avocado, diced

1/3 c. cotija cheese, crumbled

Red onion, chopped

Cilantro, chopped

Sour cream

Directions

Turn the oven to broil. Make the salsa verde, by mixing the tomatillo, jalapeno, garlic and onion with the oil in a bowl. Place the veggies on a sheet pan and put under the broiler for 5 minutes. Remove from the oven and turn over the tomatillo and jalapeno. Broil 5 more minutes.

Put the roasted veggies in a blender with the cilantro, lime juice, and salt. Blend until smooth. Set aside.

To make the chips turn the oven to 400. Cut the tortillas into 8 wedges. In a large bowl, toss the wedges with the oil and salt. Distribute the wedges evenly onto 2 parchment lined sheet pans.

Bake 10-15 minutes, swapping the pans position in the oven halfway through the baking to promote even cooking. They are done when the edges start to curl and they start to slightly brown. Remove from the oven.

Put the prepared salsa in a large pan and bring to a simmer. Add the chips and toss to coat. The chips will start to soften, but this is normal.

Serve the finished chilaquiles topped with a fried egg, and any desired topping.

Baked Apple French Toast

Ingredients

6-8 c. favorite bread, cubed

7 large eggs

2 c. milk

1 tsp. cinnamon, divided in to portions

4 medium apples, cored peeled and sliced

2 tbsp. butter

½ c. brown sugar, divided into 2 portions

1 tsp. vanilla