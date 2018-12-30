× Police: Wrong-way driver arrested after head-on collision in Draper, victim in critical condition

DRAPER, Utah – A woman is in critical condition after colliding head-on with with another vehicle in Draper.

Draper City Police said it occurred at 835 West 11400 South around 1 a.m Sunday morning.

Police reported the suspect was heading eastbound in a westbound lane when it crashed into the vehicle.

The woman driving the car was transported to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.

South Jordan Police responded to the incident as well and arrested the wrong-way driver on suspicion of DUI.

The Draper Police Department is investigating into the crash. We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.