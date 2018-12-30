× Police: Three suspects flee, two arrested after truck crashes into West Valley City mechanic shop

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two men were taken into custody and one is still outstanding after police said a truck ran into a West Valley City mechanic shop Saturday night.

According to Lt. Wyckoss with the West Valley City Police Department, the accident occurred at 8:40 p.m.

Three young men were heading westbound on 3500 South and attempted to turn onto 6800 West, Wyckoss said, but the vehicle was traveling too fast and ran into a stop sign and the mechanic shop.

Wyckoss said when the vehicle hit the shop, it ran into a car that was inside. The building sustained some damage, but after being reviewed by a building inspector, it was determined the business did not need to be closed down.

The three young men fled on foot following the accident, Wyckoss said. Police apprehended two of the men but were still trying to locate the third.

The identities of the men were not released by police.

Wyckoss said no one was injured during the accident, and the truck that ran into the building was not stolen.

Anyone with information on the accident can call (801) 840-4000.