Police in Nephi seeking information after windows of local businesses broken, damaged early Sunday

NEPHI, Utah — Police in Nephi asked for the public’s assistance Sunday identifying individuals responsible for damaging windows at local businesses.

According to a Facebook post made by Nephi City, four windows were damaged during the early morning hours Sunday.

Two windows were destroyed and two others were damaged, the post said.

Anyone with information on the damage, or who saw suspicious activity at the area of 350 North Main St. between 5 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. Sunday was asked to call police at 435-623-1626.

Photos of the damage can be seen below: