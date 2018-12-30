× Police department makes humorous post saying meth contaminated with Zika, offers free tests to users

(KSTU) — A police department in Louisiana made a humorous Facebook post Saturday, offering citizens with meth a free Zika virus test after meth in the area appeared to be “contaminated” with the virus.

“If you have recently purchased meth in any area of Louisiana it may be contaminated with the Zika Virus,” the post said. “lease bring all of it to your local Police Department and they will test it for free.”

The post also said if meth users were not comfortable with going to the police department to get their meth tested, officers would go to their homes to do a test “in the privacy of your home.”

Zika is a virus that is known to spread through mosquito bites and can cause serious issues in pregnant women, who can transfer the virus to their babies.

For more information on Zika, click here. For more information on methamphetamine abuse, click here.