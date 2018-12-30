× One killed in auto-pedestrian accident near South Valley Airport

WEST JORDAN, Utah — One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash occurred in West Jordan Sunday night.

Dispatch officials confirmed the fatal incident happened near 6200 S. Airport Rd. (4570 W) near the South Valley Regional Airport.

Details regarding the nature of the incident were not known at the time of this report.

This is a breaking news story. Fox 13 has a crew on the way to the scene and will post updates as they become available.