Local alderman, volunteers hand out free gun locks to promote gun safety

St. Louis, Missouri (KMOV) — A St. Louis Alderman is making a push for gun safety by handing out free gun locks in north St. Louis Saturday.

Alderman Brandon Bosley of the 3rd Ward helped organize the event ahead of New Year’s Eve with local police departments.

Bosley says the event is focused on preventing accidents that are avoidable and keeping guns away from kids who may be curious.

“They wont get a hold of something that will ruin your life, their life. These are very small steps we can take in improving our city,” he said.

The group handed out about 400 gun locks near Grand and Natural Bridge in just over an hour.