× Lion shot, killed after getting out of enclosure and killing 1 person

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP)– A lion got out of its enclosure and killed one person Sunday at the Conservators Center in Caswell County, according to the non-profit organization.

The center said it happened while a husbandry team led by a professionally trained animal keeper was carrying out a routine enclosure cleaning.

One of the lions somehow left a locked space and went to where the humans were and quickly killed the person, according to the center.

Officials said the lion was shot and killed to allow Caswell County personnel to get the worker. It’s unclear how the lion got out.

The name of the victim has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

The Conservators Center, at 676 East Hughes Mill Road, will be closed until further notice.

The center is an educational non-profit dedicated to providing a specialized home for select carnivore species, according to it website.