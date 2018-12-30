× FBI: Member of Ute Indian Tribe in custody after 55-year-old from Vernal shot dead

VERNAL, Utah — A 36-year-old man is in custody after investigators said he shot and killed a man from Vernal.

Officials with the FBI said that on Saturday a 55-year-old man from Vernal was shot and killed on the Uintah and Ouray Reservation.

A 36-year-old man was taken into tribal custody following the incident, officials said. The male was a member of the Ute Indian Tribe.

Officials with the FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs are investigating the incident.

The name of the suspect who was taken into custody was not released by FBI officials.

Investigators said that due to the ongoing nature of the case, additional details would not be released at this time.