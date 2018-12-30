Crews rescue woman who fell into waist-deep waters in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was rescued by fire crews Sunday after falling into waist-deep waters near Liberty Park.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department posted pictures of crews retrieving the woman from the water using an inflatable raft:

The department said that with the fluctuation of temperatures in Salt Lake City, it can be difficult to guage ice depth and stability.

“Please stay away from ponds, lakes, and streams,” the department wrote.

Details regarding how the woman fell into the water were not released by officials with the Salt Lake City Fire Department.